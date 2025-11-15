Look: Will Smith spotted at Dubai restaurant after Sharjah Book Fair session

Hollywood star Will Smith, in town to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair, made a quick stop to one of the most popular hotspots in Dubai. The actor brought along his infectious spirit as he visited the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant Gaia.

The Men in Black star seems to have headed to the DIFC diner right after his session at the book fair on Friday. The 57-year-old actor and rapper spent the evening surrounded by friends, filling the venue with his charisma, infectious laughter, and larger-than-life energy.

"A special visit from @willsmith to our Chef’s Table filled the kitchen with energy, laughter, and a sense of celebration. An unforgettable moment for the GAIA family, honouring the passion of our team and the spirit of hospitality that defines us," the restaurant posted on Instagram.

For regulars and staff at GAIA, it was another memorable night as the actor posed for photos and charmed everyone with his presence.

At the Sharjah Book Fair, Smith wowed the crowds with his insights into storytelling and his own transformation process. Chatting with Emirati entrepreneur Anas Bukhash, Smith called on everyone to write their own story, revealing that his experience writing his book was “transformative".

He added that he was excited to work in the region where thousands of year’s worth of stories remain undiscovered. “I'm really excited about the Middle East opening up,” he said.