Look: Unseen photos from Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday (May 13) in the presence of their families and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Parineeti took to Instagram to share some unseen images from the ceremony.
In the photos, they can be seen sitting inside the gurdwara (place of worship for Sikhs) and seeking blessings for the new beginning. The couple looked stunning in matching ethnic outfits.
The actor accompanied the post with a heartfelt note about their intimate ceremony, which followed Sikh customs. She wrote: "Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."
