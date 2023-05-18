Look: Unseen photos from Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony

Bride's father could be seen wiping his tears in the background behind the couple in one of the pictures

By Web Desk Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 2:06 PM Last updated: Thu 18 May 2023, 2:39 PM

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday (May 13) in the presence of their families and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Parineeti took to Instagram to share some unseen images from the ceremony.

In the photos, they can be seen sitting inside the gurdwara (place of worship for Sikhs) and seeking blessings for the new beginning. The couple looked stunning in matching ethnic outfits.

The actor accompanied the post with a heartfelt note about their intimate ceremony, which followed Sikh customs. She wrote: "Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

Take a look at the inside pictures of the engagement:

