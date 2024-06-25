Look: Suhana Khan channels 'inner Poo' from K3G

The Football Lounge will have giant screens and football-themed menus
Suhana Khan treated her followers to a series of stunning photos on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, the Archies actress dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
In the pictures, Khan wears a denim dress paired with a stylish trench coat.
Her best friend, Navya Naveli Nanda, left a red heart emoji on the post.
The actress is preparing for her big screen debut in The Kind, which will also star her father, Shah Rukh Khan.
