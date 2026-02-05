Look: Sonam Kapoor wears Dubai-based designer's creation for international beauty campaign

Sonam Kapoor, a global style icon and the newly appointed international brand ambassador for Lancôme, made a striking fashion statement recently in a tailored ensemble by Dubai-based luxury label Alina Anwar Couture for the beauty house’s latest international campaign. The appearance blends high fashion and the rising influence of Middle Eastern design on the world stage.

For the campaign, Kapoor wears a look from Alina Anwar Couture’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection — a pale celestial pantsuit. The ensemble features a sharply tailored jacket with a detachable cape, paired with impeccably cut matching trousers.

Renowned for her discerning fashion choices and ability to spotlight emerging and established designers alike, Sonam Kapoor’s decision to wear a Dubai-based couture label for an international Lancôme campaign is significant. It reflects the growing global visibility of Middle Eastern fashion and underscores the region’s expanding influence within the luxury industry.

Founded by designer Alina Anwar, the Dubai-based couture house has become known for its statement-making designs that celebrates confidence. The brand’s signature aesthetic caters to women who move effortlessly between global fashion capitals.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind. The daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, she began her journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed 2005 film Black. Kapoor made her acting debut with Bhansali’s romantic drama Saawariya in 2007, which also featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji and marked the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor.

Over the years, Kapoor has built a diverse filmography, starring in popular films such as I Hate Luv Storys and Raanjhanaa. She has also delivered notable performances in successful projects including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Sanju, and Veere Di Wedding.