Look: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as he celebrates IPL win with family

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 3:03 PM

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, was present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where KKR won the Indian Premier League final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A few days ago, SRK had to be hospitalised due to a heatstroke, but was present later to boost the morale of his team. Soon after their win, he was seen hugging daughter Suhana and son AbRam with Aryan joining them in. \

The videos of SRK and his family celebrating KKR win have already gone viral on the Internet as netizens laud his steadfast support for the team. The 2024 victory marks KKR's third IPL win.

The actor is currently basking in the glory of his back-to-back hits Pathaan and Jawan, both of which have broken several box office records. The KKR win adds another feather to his cap.

SRK's daughter Suhana had been present at most venues where KKR had been playing. Her excitement was visible when the team won.