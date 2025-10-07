Look: Selena Gomez shares unseen wedding day pictures with bestie Taylor Swift

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has offered a rare glimpse into her wedding festivities, featuring her best friend and fellow singer Taylor Swift.

In a shoutout to Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Selena shared a couple of pictures from her wedding and also a video, showing the Love Story singer sitting close when she was getting ready.

In the video, Swift couldn't help but gush over how beautiful her friend look on the big day. At one point, when a stylist placed a veil on Selena's hair, Swift zoomed into her face before saying, "Are you serious? Look at her! Oh my god! What?!"

Selena also couldn't stop smiling as she loved the look and the final results after the veil came out. Meanwhile, she followed up with another picture showing her enjoying a beverage with Swift during the dressing session.

In her caption, she wrote, "In honour of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting to catch the two besties from Selena Gomez's wedding celebrations, were all delighted as many took to the comment section and showered love. One wrote, "The most iconic duo," while another added, "I'VE WAITED MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS."

Notably, Taylor Swift was among the number of celebrity guests who graced the wedding of Selena and Blanco in Santa Barbara, California. Swift arrived earlier and remained deeply engrossed in the celebrations, joining her best friend for her special day.