Look: Sanjay Dutt's 'Double iSmart' trailer out now

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 12:31 PM

The trailer of Sanjay Dutt's movie Double iSmart has dropped.

The trailer shows a clash between Sanjay Dutt's and Pothineni's Ram characters. Italso depicts the romantic chemistry between Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The trailer is full of action sequences, dance, romance and music.

Taking to X, Ram Pothineni posted an update about the trailer with the fans.

He wrote in the caption, "Mamaaaaaa! #DoubleiSmartTrailer aaagayyaaaa!..-Ustaad #DoubleiSmart Shankar"

Recently, the makers released the second single Maar Muntha Chod Chintha from the movie. This energetic dance number features Pothineni and Kavya Thapar.

The song is sung by Nakash Aziz and Bhoomi Trivedi, and the catchy lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam while the music is by Manisharma.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Pothineni reprises his role as the titular character, once again finding himself embroiled in trouble.

The teaser provides glimpses of Ram's character indulging in his trademark antics, including flirting with girls and dancing, before confronting Dutt's formidable character, Big Bull, marking the Bollywood actor's debut in Telugu cinema. The teaser sets the stage for an intense showdown between Ram and Sanjay, with a gripping fight sequence near a Shiva linga.

Double iSmart, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster iSmart Shankar, is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.