Look: 'Sanam Teri Kasam' star Mawra Hocane ties the knot

She is now married to fellow actor Ameer Gilani
Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, best known for featuring in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani.
On Wednesday, Hocane took to Instagram and shared images from her wedding day.
For the special occasion, she opted for a stunning sky-blue lehenga. She elevated her bridal look with elegant traditional jewellery. Gilani donned a black kurta-pajama for his big day.
"And in the middle of chaos... I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi," she captioned the post.
The couple have previously worked together in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem.
Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam, which was originally released in theatres in 2016, is all set to be re-released in Indian theatres this Friday.
