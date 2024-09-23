Look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photos from brother's wedding

Miya Cech will portray the beloved character Toph
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently posted pictures from her brother David Prabhu's wedding.
On Saturday, Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from the wedding in picturesque Lake Geneva, Wisconsin on her Instagram handle.
She wore a purple gown and minimal make-up.
In one of the images, she is seen facing her back to the camera, holding a bouquet of vibrant flowers.
She also shared some adorable moments with her brother and mother, Ninette Prabhu.
She captioned this post: "Family."
As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "You redefined 'drop-dead gorgeous' with your aura and presence Sammy."
Another user commented, "Sam pic with your brothers & mommy is the cutest! Life comes full circle. I am so happy."
"Overjoyed seeing you surrounded by so much love !! You're radiating happiness snuggled up with your adorable family. A true Mamma's girl for sure," another comment read.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ruth Prabhu is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.
Apart from this, she will star in Bangaram.
