Look: Salman Khan attends co-star Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding

The 74-year-old singer said his body was "still physically weak" after a spinal injury
Superstar Salman Khan recently attended co-star Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding ceremony. Several social media fan clubs shared pictures in which Salman could be seen posing with the bride and the groom.
In the picture, Salman looked stylish as he donned a black shirt with matching pants and was seen in a good mood.
In one of the viral videos, Pooja is seen dancing at the wedding functions to Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya.
Pooja and Salman are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film and got a great response from the audience.
Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.
Salman gathered all the eyeballs with his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film Pathaan. The audience loved watching them reunite and recreate the Karan Arjun magic on the big screen.
Meanwhile, the Sultan actor will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.
Pooja, on the other hand, was recently seen in the comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.
ALSO READ:
The 74-year-old singer said his body was "still physically weak" after a spinal injury
Singer's last studio tour was in 2016 in support of her album 'Lemonade'
Anna Chekh's latest exhibition, 'The Shadow Man', is running in Jumeirah till February 23
From an art exhibition and ramen lunch offer to sustainable shopping, there's plenty to do in the country today
The British actor was unexpectedly catapulted into the best-actress race despite the very small audience for 'To Leslie'
The Hollywood actor was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals when it discharged, killing a cinematographer on the set
The Hollywood star played the character from the age of 11 to 22
The VFX and technical requirements are the reason behind the film's delay