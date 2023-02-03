Look: Salman Khan attends co-star Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding

Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have gone viral

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 10:00 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 10:03 AM

Superstar Salman Khan recently attended co-star Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding ceremony. Several social media fan clubs shared pictures in which Salman could be seen posing with the bride and the groom.

Photo: Twitter

In the picture, Salman looked stylish as he donned a black shirt with matching pants and was seen in a good mood.

In one of the viral videos, Pooja is seen dancing at the wedding functions to Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya.

Pooja and Salman are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film and got a great response from the audience.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.

Salman gathered all the eyeballs with his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film Pathaan. The audience loved watching them reunite and recreate the Karan Arjun magic on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actor will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Pooja, on the other hand, was recently seen in the comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

