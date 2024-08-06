Look: Salman Khan, AP Dhillon drop 'Old Money' teaser

E-Paper

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

The official teaser of actor Salman Khan and singer-rapper AP Dhillon's upcoming song Old Money has dropped.

Taking to Instagram, Khan treated fans with the teaser of the song.


The track is set to be released on August 9.

The teaser opens with AP Dhillon sleeping with his head resting on a car. Then, his friend wakes him up with the news, "AP, wo mil gaye aur khabar pakki hai [she's been found and the information is reliable] ." They both rush to catch someone and then Khan makes an entry.


The video ends with AP Dhillon's laughter.

Khan captioned his post, "Old Money out on August 9th @apdhillon."

Recently, the Brown Munde hitmaker took to his Instagram and dropped a motion poster of their upcoming venture.

The text on the video read Old Money by AP Dhillon and enquired, "Did you miss me?" Tagging Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon on it, AP wrote, "I know you didn't see this one coming..."

AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked a groundbreaking deal with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada.

Dhillon's first release on the label will be Old Money and his upcoming album is called The Brownprint, out on August 23.

Last year, AP Dhillon dropped a docu-series titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind that gave audience a glimpse into his journey. The project majorly focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon migrated to Canada and established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.

