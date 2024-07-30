Look: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal introduce baby to their celebrity aunts

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 1:12 PM

It’s always exciting to have a baby in the family, and it’s no different when you are a celebrity couple like Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

The Bollywood power couple welcomed their first born, a daughter, to the world on July 16, and announced her entrance via an Instagram post.

Now, a fortnight on, the Mirzapur star and his Heeramandi actor wife are meeting some of their closest pals and introducing the little tyke to them.

Recently Chadha posted a picture with the star cast that showed up to meet her; this included actors Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, and Tanvi Azmi. She captioned the post: “With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby.”

Fazal wasn’t going to be left out; however, in some of the photos, he’s sprawled right next to the new mum and baby.

Chadha captioned the posts with him in the frame, writing: “An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas . I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial !