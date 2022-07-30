Look: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry on the ramp

The Bollywood couple were showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai

By CT Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Friday proved they are made for each other as they walked the ramp as showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show in Mumbai. The couple walked hand in hand and indulged in some light PDA as they posed for the cameras.

Hosted by actor Shabana Azmi, the fashion event marked its 10th year and was attended by many stars including Karan Johar and Gauri Khan.

In a video shared by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Ranveer Singh was also seen walking up to his mother Anju Bhavnani and greeting her as he touched her feet. The video was widely shared and garnered huge appraisals and love for the actor from fans.

Ranveer and Deepika also shared images from the fashion show on their Instagram handles. Check out pics below.

Last week, Ranveer's photoshoot for an international magazine started a debate on what constitutes obscenity.

The actor is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs". Ranveer has kept mum on the controversy so far.