Look: Ram Charan drops picture with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR from Japan trip

Team 'RRR' is in Japan to promote the blockbuster film

By ANI Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 9:49 AM

Ram Charan on Wednesday dropped pictures from Japan trip featuring SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR along with a long note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Zanjeer actor treated fans with a glimpse of RRR promotions in Japan.

In the first picture, Ram Charan was seen posing with the Baahubali: The Beginning director Rajamouli around a scenic backdrop.

The second picture features the Magadheera actor and Jr NTR.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences."

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Recently, RRR fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli's directorial was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023.

But the makers have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.