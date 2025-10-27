Look: R Madhavan transforms into 'Edison of India' G.D. Naidu for biopic

Actor R Madhavan has shared the first look teaser of his upcoming biopic 'GDN,' in which he plays the role of inventor Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, aka "Edison of India."

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday night to post the teaser, giving fans a glimpse of his powerful transformation. The short clip shows Madhavan in a shadowy workshop, working with welding tools. His face is covered with a mask before he slowly lifts it, revealing Naidu's aged features and signature look, complete with round spectacles.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films. The production team includes Aravind Kamalanathan as the cinematographer and creative producer, and Muralidaran as the executive producer.

GDN is backed by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan from Varghese Moolan Pictures, and R. Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan from Tricolour Films.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is also set to appear with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De 2. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jaaved Jaaferi. The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan. De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and is set to release in theatres on November 14.

The actor was recently seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film starred Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, while Fatima played Madhu, a spirited French instructor.