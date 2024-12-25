Look: PV Sindhu marries Hyderabad businessmen Venkata Datta Sai

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu took to social media and shared pictures of her wedding with Hyderabad-based businessman Venkata Datta Sai at a luxurious resort in Udaipur on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist posted the photos from her wedding with a heart emoji.

Following the wedding, there was a reception party thrown by the newlyweds in Sindhu's hometown, Hyderabad.

Recently, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

Here's a look at photos from the big event: