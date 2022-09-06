Look: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture with daughter Malti Marie

Indulge in festive treats at these top spots in town
Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, motherhood.
On Tuesday morning, she treated her fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie.
In the image, Priyanka is seen tossing her little one into the air by holding her tightly.
"My whole heart," she captioned the Instagram Story.
Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me,' and the series 'Citadel.' Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will release on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.
In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.
