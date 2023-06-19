Look: Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for Nick Jonas on Father's Day, says Malti is 'lucky' to have him

The child was born to the celebrity duo via surrogacy in January 2022

Mon 19 Jun 2023, 9:25 AM

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on the occasion of Father's Day 2023, penned a heartfelt note for her husband Nick Jonas, his dad Kevin Jonas and her dad Ashok Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared three pictures which she captioned, "He is your biggest champion.. He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.

I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday. Happy Father's Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."

In the first picture, Nick can be seen with their daughter Malti Marie, twinning in white. The doting father can be seen enjoying some study time with his little one, cradling her in his arms in the adorable snap.

In the second picture, Nick's dad and Malti can be seen, and the final picture is a throwback moment featuring her parents Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Nick dropped a couple of red heart emoticons in the comment section.

"Oh my heart. Such a beautiful caring pic of Nick and MM. Happy Father's Day to all the dads," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "So adorable."

Malti was born to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance in January this year. The family attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

