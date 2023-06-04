Look: Priyanka Chopra and mother enjoy Beyonce's concert in London

The actor shared pictures of her mother with Salma Hayek and Jay Z on Instagram

Beyonce has countless fans across the world; Priyanka Chopra is one of them. The Bollywood and Hollywood star had a thrilling experience at Beyonce's latest concert, part of her Renaissance tour, in London.

Priyanka shared multiple photos and videos on Instagram Stories, showering praise on the music icon, calling her a 'queen'. She was joined by her mother, Madhu Chopra, who also seemed to have a blast at the concert.

The arena was packed for Beyonce's performance. “Beyonce and Jay Z thank you for the incredible experience,” she captioned a video of the crowd. In other videos shared online, Priyanka was seen grooving to the music at the concert.

🪩 | Jay-Z, Priyanka Chopra, Daniel Kaluuya, Alfonso Cuarón and François Henri Pinault at Beyoncé’s concert today in London 🇬🇧



Priyanka wished her mother Madhu an early birthday. The actor's mother was spotted sharing an affectionate hug with Salma Hayek, and Priyanka also shared a picture of Madhu posing with Jay Z. Additionally, the actor posted a beautiful picture of Beyoncé from the concert, referring to her as the "Queen forever."

Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the web show Citadel, with the second season already announced. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.