Look: Nick Jonas shares adorable picture with daughter Malti Marie

The decorated actor was granted an outstanding achievement award from the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2006
Musician and actor Nick Jonas on Tuesday treated his fans to an adorable picture featuring his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
In the photo, Nick is seen wearing a blingy black jacket while carrying Malti in his arms. Malti, dressed in a blue frock, looks directly into the camera while Nick adoringly gazes at her. He captioned the picture simply with a heart emoji.
Check out the photo below:
Netizens left heartfelt comments on the post. One comment read, "Like Daddy, Like Daughter! Absolutely adorable." Another comment noted, "The Twin...beautiful daughter...she's face, ear, skin same as you."
Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti into their lives last year.
ALSO READ:
The decorated actor was granted an outstanding achievement award from the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2006
The game is being held in London, where the star couple was spotted
They sparked dating rumours after they were spotted being 'touch touch'
The doyens of Indian cinema, who starred in
The Bollywood star made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with the action-thriller 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year
Several Bollywood celebrities also commented on their post, sharing love and support
Suraj Kumar revealed that he used to visit Mannat, SRK's residence everyday
They were spotted being 'touch touch' by fans in Vancouver