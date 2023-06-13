Look: Nick Jonas shares adorable picture with daughter Malti Marie

Netizens left heartfelt responses on the Instagram post

By CT Desk Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 10:49 AM

Musician and actor Nick Jonas on Tuesday treated his fans to an adorable picture featuring his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the photo, Nick is seen wearing a blingy black jacket while carrying Malti in his arms. Malti, dressed in a blue frock, looks directly into the camera while Nick adoringly gazes at her. He captioned the picture simply with a heart emoji.

Check out the photo below:

Netizens left heartfelt comments on the post. One comment read, "Like Daddy, Like Daughter! Absolutely adorable." Another comment noted, "The Twin...beautiful daughter...she's face, ear, skin same as you."

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Malti into their lives last year.

