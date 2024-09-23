Look: Nayanthara with twins Uyir-Ulag

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:58 PM

On Saturday, Nayanthara shared a series of pictures with her twins, Uyir and Ulag .

Nayanthara's post is full of precious moments with her sons in Greece

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My heart."

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Awwwww you won the heart. stay Happy and blessed always God bless you Nayan."

Another user commented, "Awe."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his their twins. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.