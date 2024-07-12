E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Kim, Khloe Kardashian enjoy a rickshaw ride in India

The sisters' auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai has fans buzzing with excitement

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 3:36 PM

Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 4:00 PM

Kim and Khloe Kardashian turn heads as they enjoy an auto rickshaw ride through the bustling streets of Mumbai, India. The sisters are in town for the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, an event that has drawn big names from around the globe.

After sharing about their warm welcome at the Taj Hotel with traditional Indian customs, the Kardashian sisters have posted yet another adventure from their trip.


Embracing the local culture, Kim and Khloe are seen donning traditional Indian accessories, including the iconic 'bindi'. They are dressed in breezy summer outfits, perfect for the warm weather, and their enthusiasm is evident as Khloe exclaims, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India!"

The Kardashians' presence at the wedding, coupled with their fun rickshaw ride, has added an extra layer of excitement to the already glamorous event.


Fans and onlookers have been thrilled to see the sisters enjoying themselves and embracing Indian culture.

According to a report by India Today, the Kardashian sisters will be filming their experience at the wedding for their popular Hulu reality show.

ALSO READ:

CT Desk


More news from Entertainment