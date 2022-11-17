Look: Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from sets of Hansal Mehta's next film

The Bollywood actor started shooting for the untitled project in London last month

Thu 17 Nov 2022

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, shared a string of pictures from the sets of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the post which she captioned, "Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022, always a mood on set."

Check out the pictures:

In the pictures, Kareena could be seen smiling and making funny faces on the sets along with her other co-actors and the director Hansal Mehta.

Soon after the Heroine actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

The Tashan actor began the shooting of the film in London last month.

Reportedly, the film marks the debut of the Heroine actor as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa had earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

On the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She also wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

