Look: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday with family

Sister Karisma Kapoor shared photos from the celebration on her social media

by CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 11:20 AM

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a beloved actress in contemporary Hindi cinema, is commemorating her 43rd birthday today. According to reports, the talented actress chose to have a understated birthday celebration, which took place at her husband Saif Ali Khan's ancestral residence, Pataudi Palace, with only her closest family members in attendance.

Karisma Kapoor, who joined her younger sister's intimate birthday gathering, recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram and extended birthday wishes to Bebo.

She posted a series of heartwarming photos from the celebration on her official Instagram account with a caption that read, "Wishing my lifeline a very Happy Birthday," alongside an image of Kareena cutting her birthday cake. She also showcased a snapshot of the delicious cake with the words: "Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday."

ALSO READ: