Look: Indian designer Masaba Gupta ties knot with Netflix show co-star and boyfriend, Satyadeep Misra

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds

By ANI Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 7:28 AM

Actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta tied the knot Friday with her beau Satyadeep Misra.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba opted for a barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it.

Misra, on the other hand, donned a traditional light pink kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket.

Taking to Instagram, the new bride in town Masaba dropped a cute family picture along with a caption, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus."

She shared the family picture featuring his beau Satyadeep, Satyadeep's mother Nalinimisra Tyabji, his sister Chinmaya Misra, Neena Gupta, her husband Vivek Mehra and Masaba's father Viv Richards.

In the second, Masaba was seen posing with Viv Richards.

All smiles as the mother and daughter duo posed for the camera.

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life.

Soon after she shared the adorable wedding pictures, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations Masaba and Sattu!" Shibani Dandekar wrote, "oh my god! Congratulations so much love to you both."

Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Congratulations." Sussanne Khan wrote, "Congratulations, wish you so much love and happiness always."

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, "Stunning, only love xx." Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "And we couldn't be happier for you both. Love and best wishes."

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together in the web series Masaba Masaba which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. She was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Masaba daughter of actress Neena and cricketer Vivian Richards, is a celebrated designer and made her acting debut in Masaba Masaba. Satyadeep is an actor known for his work in films like Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha.

ALSO READ: