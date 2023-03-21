Look: How Bollywood actress shipped wedding dress from Pakistan to Dubai to India

The star wore an outfit designed by famed designer Ali Xeeshan

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad threw a grand wedding reception on Sunday, which was hosted by the groom’s family in Bareilly, India. Swara turned up in a gorgeous outfit by top Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan.

The actress took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the beige-coloured lehenga (dress) which travelled from Pakistan to Dubai and Mumbai before arriving at the star's home in Delhi. Her husband matched the bride's dress in a gold kurta and a white sherwani.

“My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I’ve long marvelled at the talent of Ali Xeeshan. When I called him with the idea of wearing his work at my Walima, his warmth and generosity made me admire the person,” Swara wrote in her post.

Xeeshan, who is a stylist for the stars, is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry in the country.

The heavily embroidered dress featured floral work with pearl inlays. The star paired the outfit with matching jewellery. They tied the knot during a court marriage ceremony in February following which they held a grand reception earlier this month in New Delhi.

A large number of celebrities and personalities from the political world turned up for the event, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, Congress leader Sashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien.

Swara is also an activist while her husband Fahad is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing – Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Fahad is four years younger than the actress. The couple met during protests in 2020 and got into a relationship after meeting at consecutive rallies. Swara will next be seen in a film, titled Mrs Falani.