Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Here's the palatial venue where star couple may tie the knot

The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will soon be tying the knot after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.
The celebrity couple reportedly may be tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a luxurious property located in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The property that stands on the land that used to belong to the Maharaja of Mewar, overlooks Lake Pichola and is a stunning choice for several people who plan to get married in India.
Take a look at the location where Isha Ambani hosted her pre-wedding bash and where the Bollywood celebrity may soon be getting married:
ALSO READ:
The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India
Natasa shared a beautiful video recently on her YouTube channel as a throwback
The actress became an overnight sensation some years ago when a clip from her film, that showed her winking, went viral on the Internet
Taal's Kahin Aag Lage remains one of the most foot-tapping numbers
The actress says her partner must “match me on the mental and intellectual level"
The celebrity RJ and his wife confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying they are expecting to welcome their bundle of joy in November
Many social media users spoke out as well, disputing Naseeruddin Shah's claim
The couple is expecting their first child together