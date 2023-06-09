Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Here's the palatial venue where star couple may tie the knot

The Bollywood celebrity held her engagement at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 6:07 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 6:20 PM

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will soon be tying the knot after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

The celebrity couple reportedly may be tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a luxurious property located in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The property that stands on the land that used to belong to the Maharaja of Mewar, overlooks Lake Pichola and is a stunning choice for several people who plan to get married in India.

Take a look at the location where Isha Ambani hosted her pre-wedding bash and where the Bollywood celebrity may soon be getting married:

