Look: From Kiara Advani to David Beckham, celebrities spotted at Wimbledon 2024

London's Wimbledon tennis tournament turns into a playground for several celebrities in attendance who sport their best game day attires. And 2024 has been no different with attendance from the likes of Salma Hayek, David Beckham and several others.
We take a look at some of the celebrities who were spotted this year at Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, widely regarded as the most prestigious.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Malhotra shared a post on Instagram with the caption: "A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at Wimbledon 2024 with my partner in crime."
Salma Hayek
Hollywood actress Salma Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault watched the fourth round tennis matches on the seventh day of 2024 Wimbledon Championships together.
Mischa Barton
Actress Mischa Barton was seen in a pinstripe linen blazer at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She shared a photo on Instagram with tennis ball emojis in the caption.
Isla Fisher
Actress Isla Fisher was seen in the Evian suite, sporting a navy blue dress with white colour patches at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Princess Beatrice
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York was in the royal box to watch Italy's Jannik Sinner play against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Dustin Hoffman
Actor Dustin Hoffman was on the Royal Box on Centre Court on the fifth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Bear Grylls
TV personality Bear Grylls and his wife Shara Grylls are seen in the royal box during the second round match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Croatia's Petra Martic.
Dominic West
David Beckham
Former England footballer David Beckham sits on Centre Court to watch the Men's singles tennis matches on the first day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.
Maria Sharapova
Former tennis player Maria Sharapova is pictured in the royal box during the second round match between France's Alexandre Muller and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
James Blunt
James Blunt was seen at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on July 1. He attended as a guest of Emirates, the official airline partner of the tournament.
