Photos: From Mammootty to Mohanlal, the stars at the grand Lulu wedding in Abu Dhabi

The ceremony was attended by more than 1,000 guests

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 1:46 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 2:06 PM

Indian weddings are extravagant affairs. Following a show of flower petals, musical concerts, 4-tier wedding cake — photos and videos have emerged from the opulent wedding of MA Yusuff Ali's niece Dr Fahima Ashraf Ali to Mubeen Musthafa at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The four days of celebration were marked by rituals and celebrations with friends, Indian movie stars and the business community.

Photos: Instagram

Photos: Instagram

ALSO READ: