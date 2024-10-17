Look: Fans gather outside hotel to mourn Liam Payne's untimely death after fall from balcony

Photo: AFP

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of best-selling boy band One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, police and emergency responders said.

Minutes after the news broke, distraught fans — most in their 20s and 30s — and onlookers gathered near the scene in the Argentine capital, where medical teams were still at work and dozens of police and emergency services teams had cordoned off the area as night fell on the city.

"The news hit me hard," fan Pilar Bilik, 27, said on the scene.

Fans of the singer British singer lit candles next to the hotel where he died.

Fans gathered outside the hotel in Argentina where the star fell to his untimely death.

A forensic technician uses his phone outside the hotel where Liam Payne was found dead, as a crowd of fans gathers near the scene.

Heartbroken fans were spotted crying and comforting each other outside the hotel after the star's sudden demise.

A fan reacts outside the hotel where the star was found dead.

