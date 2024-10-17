Look: Fans gather outside hotel to mourn Liam Payne's untimely death after fall from balcony

Onlookers gathered near the scene in the Argentine capital, where medical teams were still at work and dozens of police and emergency services teams had cordoned off the area
Photo: AFP
British singer Liam Payne, a former member of best-selling boy band One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, police and emergency responders said.
Minutes after the news broke, distraught fans — most in their 20s and 30s — and onlookers gathered near the scene in the Argentine capital, where medical teams were still at work and dozens of police and emergency services teams had cordoned off the area as night fell on the city.
"The news hit me hard," fan Pilar Bilik, 27, said on the scene.
Fans of the singer British singer lit candles next to the hotel where he died.
Photo: AFP
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Fans gathered outside the hotel in Argentina where the star fell to his untimely death.
Photo: AFP
A forensic technician uses his phone outside the hotel where Liam Payne was found dead, as a crowd of fans gathers near the scene.
Photo: Reuters
Heartbroken fans were spotted crying and comforting each other outside the hotel after the star's sudden demise.
Photo: Reuters
Photo: AFP
A fan reacts outside the hotel where the star was found dead.
Photo: Reuters
Police cordoned off the area as fans gathered near the hotel, where the former One Direction singer fell from his third floor balcony.
Photo: AFP
Fans were spotted looking through the windows of the hotel where the British singer was found dead.
Photo: AFP
The "For You" singer rose to global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.
The boy band got its start after finishing third on the British version of the X Factor music competition show in 2010, but the group broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects including solo careers.
One Direction was ranked the third best boy band ever by Entertainment Weekly in 2024. The group won dozens of major awards and sold some 70 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.
