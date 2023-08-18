Look: Fan shows Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana cutest message on flight

'I was always in love with life, still am': Sushmita Sen opens up on the challenges of bouncing back from a heart attack
Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartwarming encounter that he had with a fan on his Twitter account.
The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming release 'Dream Girl 2', was touring cities when he met a girl during his flight from Mumbai to Indore.
In the tweet, Khurrana said, "This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for Dream Girl 2 promotions."
The girl was photographed holding a phone in her hand with the message: Thank you for blessing Indian cinema!
Sporting an exuberant smile on her face she turned to show Khurrana her message through a crack between the aeroplane's seats.
‘Dream Girl 2' is a sequel to the film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office. He will share screen space with Ananya Panday.
In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.
The film will hit theatres on August 25.
