Look: Dharmendra in US for health treatment? Bollywood star says he's on vacation, shares video

Sunny Deol is currently relishing the unexpected and monumental success of Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Ameesha Patel. While in the United States with his family, there were reports about Dharmendra's health treatment during their trip.
On September 13, Sunny took to his Instagram to post a video of his time in the US. In the video, the Gadar 2 actor playfully mocks his friend for ordering pizza, suggesting that back in India, they would have ordered a more extensive variety of food items. To which, his friend responds, “Ok, I will get you an In&Out burger."
"Pizza Party. Having fun. Just be silly. ENJOY," Sunny wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, Dharmendra is also in the US, enjoying a vacation with Prakash Kaur. He recently shared a video on social media, playfully interacting with a dog. On September 12, Dharmendra shared a video on social media and wrote, "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in the USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoji)."
There were speculations about the veteran actor seeking medical treatment in the country, although this remains unconfirmed.
