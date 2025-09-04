Look: Deepika Padukone's striking Louis Vuitton outfit

Deepika Padukone has added another milestone to her global journey by becoming the first Indian to serve on the jury of the LVMH Prize 2025, one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious platforms for emerging talent. The luxury giant confirmed her inclusion via Instagram, celebrating the actress’s influence and presence on the international stage.

Joining the ranks of fashion powerhouses such as Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Phoebe Philo, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Nigo, and Pharrell Williams — along with top LVMH executives Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie, and Sidney Toledano — Deepika’s appointment marks a significant moment for India in the global fashion conversation.

True to form, Deepika turned heads at the event in a striking Louis Vuitton ensemble. She wore an oversized silk shirt splashed with bold abstract prints in yellow and brown, styled with a collared deep neckline. To balance the relaxed silhouette, she paired it with a dramatic golden mini skirt, embellished with floor-grazing fringes that swayed effortlessly as she moved.

Her accessories struck a perfect balance of edgy and elegant — chunky golden stud earrings, sleek high heels, and a chic black handbag. For makeup, she kept things polished yet powerful with nude-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a deep nude-brown lip. A neatly tied bun added Parisian finesse to her modern, confident look.

Sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic.”

And as always, husband Ranveer Singh made his presence felt in the comments section, dropping a playful, “Hot Mama.”