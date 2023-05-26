Look: Bollywood stars in UAE share behind-the-scenes photos from IIFA awards

The Queen of Rock n Roll had performed at Hyatt Regency for the first time in early 1980s
Bollywood celebrities have made an appearance in the UAE ahead of Hindi cinema's biggest night – the IIFA awards.
Residents and Bollywood fanatics have been eager to catch a glimpse of the stars in the city.
Abhishek Bachchan, the host of this year's event, took to Twitter to share a sneak peek of the preparations ahead of tonight's show.
The pictures feature Vicky Kaushal and Bachchan himself, looking dapper in olive green and sky blue, respectively. They both are seen holding microphones and rehearsing for the show on stage.
Check out their pictures below:
Salman Khan has also shared an image of himself ahead of Bollywood's biggest awards night. The actor seems to have shared a picture from the hotel W, Yas Island, where the Hindi film stars are reportedly staying.
Superstar Khan looked dashing in a maroon shirt and black pants, paired with simple black sunglasses. The celebrity was also seen wearing his signature bracelet.
IIFA 2023 is all set to take place at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
