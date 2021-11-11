Look: Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi vacation in Dubai

Sisters post pictures of them riding quad bikes in the desert.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 12:12 PM

The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, are having a terrific time in the deserts around Dubai. Both the sisters, daughters of the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, have been posting their photographs zooming around in the sands of the emirate on Instagram.

‘Dessert in the desert’ is what Janhvi titled her posts. Dressed colourfully in tops and denim shorts, they posed for the photographs and even a video, taken in the evening and later at night. Khushi titled her Instagram post as ‘Vroom vroom…’

Boney and his family recently got the 10-year Golden Visa and they have been spending a lot of time in the UAE. Janhvi is busy with many films including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and a remake of Helen, the Malayalam film. She was last seen in Roohi, a comedy horror film, along with Rajkumar Rao.

Khushi, who turned 21 last week, had a rooftop party in Mumbai. Besides Janhvi, Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan, and Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah were present.