Look: Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi vacation in Dubai

Four others, including pilots, also killed in accident
Entertainment5 days ago
The Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, are having a terrific time in the deserts around Dubai. Both the sisters, daughters of the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, have been posting their photographs zooming around in the sands of the emirate on Instagram.
‘Dessert in the desert’ is what Janhvi titled her posts. Dressed colourfully in tops and denim shorts, they posed for the photographs and even a video, taken in the evening and later at night. Khushi titled her Instagram post as ‘Vroom vroom…’
Boney and his family recently got the 10-year Golden Visa and they have been spending a lot of time in the UAE. Janhvi is busy with many films including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and a remake of Helen, the Malayalam film. She was last seen in Roohi, a comedy horror film, along with Rajkumar Rao.
Khushi, who turned 21 last week, had a rooftop party in Mumbai. Besides Janhvi, Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan, and Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah were present.
Four others, including pilots, also killed in accident
Entertainment5 days ago
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son was asked to surrender his passport as part of bail conditions
Entertainment6 days ago
In memoir, actor recounts "decades of pain, anger, and resentment" against abusive, alcoholic dad
Entertainment6 days ago
He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for violating federal wildlife laws, failed murder-for-hire plot
Entertainment6 days ago
Superstar Hrithik Roshan is a neighbour, as he owns two apartments in the building
Entertainment1 week ago
Halyna Hutchins was killed by a bullet discharged from a gun Baldwin was using to rehearse a scene on 'Rust' movie set.
Entertainment1 week ago
No case has been registered
Entertainment1 week ago
Accident may have been set up by disgruntled former crew, speculates armourer's legal team
Entertainment1 week ago