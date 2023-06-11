Look: Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra spotted with fiancé Raghav Chadha at WTC Cricket Final; photo goes viral

While some experts called the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film expertly crafted and attention-grabbing, others said it was predictable and lacked soul
Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra was spotted with her fiancé Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party politician, enjoying a game of cricket.
The star couple was spotted by many on TV during the live broadcast of the World Test Championship which is being held in London.
Fans flocked to social media to share that they had seen the couple on their screens during the Final. Parineeti was spotted in a white dress with a green blazer and sunglasses, whereas, Raghav was seen wearing a blue sweater over a shirt with black pants.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will soon be tying the knot after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.
The celebrity couple reportedly may be tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a luxurious property located in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The property that stands on the land that used to belong to the Maharaja of Mewar, overlooks Lake Pichola and is a stunning choice for several people who plan to get married in India.
ALSO READ:
While some experts called the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film expertly crafted and attention-grabbing, others said it was predictable and lacked soul
Southern cinema's influence on Bollywood is visible, but do many Southern audiences watch Hindi cinema?
Starring the legendary actor, his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and daughter Heeba Shah, the play is scheduled for June 24
Designer Mahpara Khan says she feels proud to represent the craftsmanship and creativity of her country on global scale
The movie, set to release on June 16, will see the
According to recent reports, the
The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India