Look: Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra spotted with fiancé Raghav Chadha at WTC Cricket Final; photo goes viral

The game is being held in London, where the star couple was spotted

By Web Desk Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 12:22 AM

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra was spotted with her fiancé Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party politician, enjoying a game of cricket.

The star couple was spotted by many on TV during the live broadcast of the World Test Championship which is being held in London.

Fans flocked to social media to share that they had seen the couple on their screens during the Final. Parineeti was spotted in a white dress with a green blazer and sunglasses, whereas, Raghav was seen wearing a blue sweater over a shirt with black pants.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will soon be tying the knot after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

The celebrity couple reportedly may be tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a luxurious property located in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The property that stands on the land that used to belong to the Maharaja of Mewar, overlooks Lake Pichola and is a stunning choice for several people who plan to get married in India.

