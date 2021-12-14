Look: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut dresses as 'warrior queen' for Ankita Lokhande's sangeet

Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Dressed as “a warrior princess,” Kangana Ranaut attended a ‘sangeet’ function of her friend, actress Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai on Monday. Kangana wore a purple lehenga, had a bejewelled headband, stone-studded necklace and also a ‘maang tikka.’ Ankita and Vicky Jain, a businessman, are getting married on Tuesday.

Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. And Kangana posted her photographs on Instagram. In one, where she is seen all dressed up and jewelled, she wrote: Warrior Queen. And in the other, she came out with: Make love not war … ❤️ Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai..@lokhandeankita … ❤️🍾

Ankita and Vicky later danced to Salman Khan’s ‘Slow Motion Mein’ from the 2019 film Bharat. Earlier, during the engagement ceremony, when the two exchanged rings, ‘Raabta,’ featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Deepika Paudkone, was played in the background.

At the engagement, Vicky said: "I'm a very expressive guy. I show my love towards her in front of the whole world always, today, tomorrow and forever." To which Ankita replied: "I've told him each and everything about me. But I just want to say and tell everyone that I'm very, very lucky to have Vicky in my life. I think because of Vicky my life is very easy. The way he is, I'm really grateful to God that he is my partner forever."