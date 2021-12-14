Look: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut dresses as 'warrior queen' for Ankita Lokhande's sangeet

'I tried my best not to do a film. I am one of the rare breeds that tried his best to get out of films'
Entertainment1 week ago
Dressed as “a warrior princess,” Kangana Ranaut attended a ‘sangeet’ function of her friend, actress Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai on Monday. Kangana wore a purple lehenga, had a bejewelled headband, stone-studded necklace and also a ‘maang tikka.’ Ankita and Vicky Jain, a businessman, are getting married on Tuesday.
Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. And Kangana posted her photographs on Instagram. In one, where she is seen all dressed up and jewelled, she wrote: Warrior Queen. And in the other, she came out with: Make love not war … ❤️ Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai..@lokhandeankita … ❤️🍾
Ankita and Vicky later danced to Salman Khan’s ‘Slow Motion Mein’ from the 2019 film Bharat. Earlier, during the engagement ceremony, when the two exchanged rings, ‘Raabta,’ featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Deepika Paudkone, was played in the background.
ALSO READ:
At the engagement, Vicky said: "I'm a very expressive guy. I show my love towards her in front of the whole world always, today, tomorrow and forever." To which Ankita replied: "I've told him each and everything about me. But I just want to say and tell everyone that I'm very, very lucky to have Vicky in my life. I think because of Vicky my life is very easy. The way he is, I'm really grateful to God that he is my partner forever."
'I tried my best not to do a film. I am one of the rare breeds that tried his best to get out of films'
Entertainment1 week ago
Actor's latest crime drama is out now on Zee5 Global
Entertainment1 week ago
The Hollywood star had used the account to issue his first official statement after the on-set incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Entertainment1 week ago
Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen accompanying the actor
Entertainment1 week ago
About 100 guests are expected to attend the grand celebration
Entertainment1 week ago
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter says her mother is her third eye
Entertainment1 week ago
Hollywood actor says he is not responsible for what happened
Entertainment1 week ago
'Money Heist' showed that stories can be created anywhere in the world and be appreciated everywhere in the world
Entertainment1 week ago