Look: Bipasha Basu shares adorable picture with newborn daughter

The two actors welcomed their first child last month

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM

New mother in town Bipasha Basu dropped a new still of her daughter Devi.

Taking to Instagram Story, Bipasha shared a picture in which she gave a glimpse of Devi's little hand. In the image, the little one is seen holding her mother's thumb tightly.

Bipasha has still not disclosed her daughter's face but this picture is enough to melt your heart.

On November 26, Bipasha shared the first-ever picture of Devi.

In the picture, father Karan Singh Grover is seen holding their little angel whose face has been covered with a white heart emoticon and Bipasha can be seen flaunting her cute smile as she looks at her daughter.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed newborns.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. The two first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.