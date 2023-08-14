Look: Arjun Rampal's epic 'before and after' body transformation

The Bollywood actor is set to star in the upcoming high-octane action film 'Crakk'

By CT Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 1:34 PM

Arjun Rampal, the Bollywood heartthrob, recently took to social media to reveal his jaw-dropping metamorphosis for the upcoming high-octane action film Crakk. Through a striking "before and after" comparison photo, Rampal unveiled his incredible fitness odyssey, leaving fans utterly impressed by his unwavering dedication and sheer hard work.

The post instantaneously ignited a wave of excitement, as fans swarmed the comments section to convey their awe for his remarkable physique. The comments were a cascade of admiration, rapidly transforming the post into a virtual gallery of applause and compliments shortly after its release.

Check out the photo below:

Even Gabriella Demetriades, his partner, couldn't resist sharing the awe-inspiring post on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Forever in awe of this man, his relentless hard work, and dedication".

Arjun Rampal's fitness expedition stands as a true testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft, fuelling anticipation for the impending release of Crakk. Beyond setting new fitness benchmarks, his profound transformation also underscores his resolute pursuit of delivering a captivating on-screen performance.

