Look: Arjun Rampal's epic 'before and after' body transformation

The pianist is following his Grammy win with 'World Music Radio,' a concept album that challenges genre borders and carries a message of open-armed inclusivity
Arjun Rampal, the Bollywood heartthrob, recently took to social media to reveal his jaw-dropping metamorphosis for the upcoming high-octane action film Crakk. Through a striking "before and after" comparison photo, Rampal unveiled his incredible fitness odyssey, leaving fans utterly impressed by his unwavering dedication and sheer hard work.
The post instantaneously ignited a wave of excitement, as fans swarmed the comments section to convey their awe for his remarkable physique. The comments were a cascade of admiration, rapidly transforming the post into a virtual gallery of applause and compliments shortly after its release.
Check out the photo below:
Even Gabriella Demetriades, his partner, couldn't resist sharing the awe-inspiring post on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Forever in awe of this man, his relentless hard work, and dedication".
Arjun Rampal's fitness expedition stands as a true testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft, fuelling anticipation for the impending release of Crakk. Beyond setting new fitness benchmarks, his profound transformation also underscores his resolute pursuit of delivering a captivating on-screen performance.
ALSO READ:
The pianist is following his Grammy win with 'World Music Radio,' a concept album that challenges genre borders and carries a message of open-armed inclusivity
Hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award
The film was under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser
In a video circulating online, the actor is seen walking towards her car when the woman approaches her
As the world geared up for Oppenheimer (another brilliant film), I was among the many that jumped on the 'Barbenheimer' bandwagon
The 'Pasoori' singer was trending on Twitter in the UAE yesterday after several reports on his marriage went viral
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' also bagged the honorary People's Choice Awards
Cardi B also adorned Gaurav Gupta's creation at the Grammys 2023