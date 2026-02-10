Look: Arijit Singh thanks Anoushka Shankar in first post after quitting Bollywood

Soon after bidding adieu to assignments as a playback vocalist, singing sensation Arijit Singh, best known for the Bollywood soundtracks Tum Hi Ho, Raabta and Tose Naina, returned to the stage.

Except, it was for a classical music performance. There were more surprises in store. This time, it was alongside the renowned sitar exponent Anoushka Shankar, daughter of the sitar virtuoso Pandit Ravi Shankar and the recipient of 14 Grammy nominations.

Understandably, videos of their performance on stage in Kolkata over the weekend turned wildly popular online.

After the show, Singh thanked Shankar on Instagram, in his first post since quitting playback singing.

"Thank you, @anoushkashankarofficial for having me on stage last night in Kolkata," Singh wrote in an Instagram Story.

"I have always adored your music. It listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time. Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note."

He ended his message with a note of gratitude to the percussionist Bickram Ghosh.

Singh sprang a shock among his millions of fans around the world late last month, when he announced his decision to quit playback singing.

In a message on social media, he wrote: "I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Singh's career commenced with his participation in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2). However, it was the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 that catapulted him into stardom, a song that continues to find resonance to this day. Singh is a regular to the UAE as well, performing to sold-out concerts regularly.