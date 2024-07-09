Look: Ambani wedding: stars shine at the haldi ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Photo by Reuters).

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:22 PM

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are all set to get married on July 12.

The couple’s pre-wedding haldi ceremony was held on Monday. It was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood. Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, wore a golden suit designed by Manish Malhotra. The celebrity designer took to his official Instagram handle to share her picture.

The suit featured an elaborate border made using a silver chatai technique. The long sleeves of the kurta had silver embroidery at the cuffs, and the double-drape Khada dupatta, embroidered with zardozi and antique embroidery completed the look.

She further accessorised her look with a matching golden maang tikka, and statement silver jhumkas.

Others in attendance included Anant's uncle, businessman Anil Ambani, and his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Tina Ambani and daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah Ambani arrive at the haldi ritual of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant before their wedding, at Antilia, Mumbai, India, July 8, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.