Look: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon dazzle in white after winning National Award

The actors posted pics from the night, when they received their awards from Indian President Droupadi Murmu

Photos: Instagram

By ANI Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 3:22 PM

The 69th National Film Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred the winners with the prestigious awards.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won Best Actress awards while Allu Arjun bagged Best Actor award. Actor R Madhavan's directorial 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' won top honour at the event. SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' swept six awards at the ceremony. Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Over the moon after receiving the National Award for 'Best Actor' for her performance in the acclaimed comedy-drama 'Mimi', actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the event.

In one of the images that she shared with her fans on social media, Kriti is seen giving a warm hug to Alia Bhatt, who also won the 'Best Actor' award for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathawadi'.

In the other images, she is seen posing with fellow honorees at the 69th National Awards, including her 'Mimi' co-star Pankaj Tripathi, producer-filmmaker Karan Johar, and 'Best Actor' winner Allu Arjun, among others.

She captioned the images as, "Happy faces sharing a proud moment together@alluarjunonline @aliaabhatt @pankajtripathi @karanjohar @shreyaghoshal @thisisdsp."

Kriti's parents were also seen in attendance at the prestigious award ceremony.

She also shared happy pictures with her proud parents. In one of the images, she is seen sitting on the lap of her parents, showing off her medal and certificate.

"The feeling is not easy to describe in words...Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed vou @nupursanon 6#NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi," she wrote in her Insta post.

In another post, Kriti shared videos and pictures from the moment she went on stage to receive the award from the President.

"The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar !! So so much," she captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt too shared a snap of the moment she received her award, captioning it: "A photo, a moment, a memory for life."

To receive the Best Actress award at the event, Alia chose to wear her wedding day saree - a major nod to sustainable fashion.

As fans wondered why she repeated the outfit, hours after winning the award, Alia took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about repeating the ivory saree from celebrated designer Sabyasachi's eponymous label.

"A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes... that outfit is already right there What's special once can be special again. And again...:) #rewear # reuse #repeat MA," she wrote, adding a picture of herself in the six yards of pure grace.

