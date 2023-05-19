Look: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai wears Dubai-based designer's outfit at Cannes 2023

The former Miss World wore a black and silver hooded gown to the international event

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 7:48 AM Last updated: Fri 19 May 2023, 9:17 AM

The Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally made an arrival on the red carpet of this year's event.

She was spotted in a black and silver hooded gown by Sophie Couture. The former Miss World completed the look with ruby lips.

Her stunningly eccentric – almost futuristic – dress is from a Dubai-based designer. Sophie's Couture is located in Dubai Design District, so residents can get their hands on a dress by the international designer.

Aishwarya's bold choice created controversy online. Fashion critics and the general public had several thoughts on her unique outfit – with some absolutely hating her look and other showering praises.

Take a look at her pictures from the event:

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: Reuters

The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture shared the details of the dress. The post said, "Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminium details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection."

Paparazzi went crazy on the red carpet chanting the name of the diva. Aishwarya is among the most prominent Indian faces on international podiums, especially at Cannes.

Earlier, another one of her look from Cannes went viral before she hit the red carpet. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequinned Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

"The OG is back," a social media user commented. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," another one wrote.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

