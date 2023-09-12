Look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger found in Pakistan

Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur, has found her Instagram comment section filled with comparisons to the Bollywood actor

by CT Desk Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 1:06 PM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood icon known for her striking beauty, has found an unexpected twin in Pakistan. Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur, has taken the internet by storm with her uncanny resemblance to the former Miss World.

Kanwal Cheema first gained online fame when a video of her interview with a Pakistani reporter went viral. Viewers were astounded by her likeness to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, noticing similarities in facial features, including her sharp nose and captivating eyes.

Social media erupted with comments, with some admirers declaring her even more beautiful than the Bollywood star. Many marvelled at her natural beauty, contrasting her with the perception of cosmetic enhancements common in the entertainment industry.

Reportedly, Kanwal Cheema is the CEO and founder of My Impact Meter, a prominent technology platform that connects global contributors with those in need. Her sudden fame as Aishwarya's lookalike has added another layer to her already remarkable journey as a successful entrepreneur.

