Look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger found in Pakistan

Various reports and rumours have surfaced, each offering different insights into the reasons behind the celebrity couple's breakup
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood icon known for her striking beauty, has found an unexpected twin in Pakistan. Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur, has taken the internet by storm with her uncanny resemblance to the former Miss World.
Kanwal Cheema first gained online fame when a video of her interview with a Pakistani reporter went viral. Viewers were astounded by her likeness to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, noticing similarities in facial features, including her sharp nose and captivating eyes.
Social media erupted with comments, with some admirers declaring her even more beautiful than the Bollywood star. Many marvelled at her natural beauty, contrasting her with the perception of cosmetic enhancements common in the entertainment industry.
Reportedly, Kanwal Cheema is the CEO and founder of My Impact Meter, a prominent technology platform that connects global contributors with those in need. Her sudden fame as Aishwarya's lookalike has added another layer to her already remarkable journey as a successful entrepreneur.
ALSO READ:
Various reports and rumours have surfaced, each offering different insights into the reasons behind the celebrity couple's breakup
The legendary actress shared an appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram
The actresses co-starred in the 2003 Sunny Deol film 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'
The media mogul and the Hollywood star have been rumoured to be a couple for a while now
Marvel co-stars Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr attend the wedding
The actor, who is set to embark on a month-long solo bike journey across India, decodes his love for biking and reflects on his OTT roles
The delay of some big titles, like 'Dune: Part Two,' has ramifications for coming releases like 'May December' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
No details have been confirmed in terms of the season’s plot or when it might air