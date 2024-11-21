Look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops pics from Aaradhya's birthday bash

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave fans a glimpse of the festivities from her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai last week.

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures from her daughter's special day on the occasion of her father, Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary.

One picture shows Aaradhya bowing respectfully before her late grandfather's portrait, while another captures Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai.

One was a throwback picture of Aishwarya holding a newborn Aaradhya. The final was a picture of Aaradhya's birthday celebration in Mumbai, complete with smiles and family love.

In her caption, Aishwarya wrote, "Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul...forever and beyond."

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.