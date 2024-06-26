Local fashion brand Minimalist opens new branch in Abu Dhabi

Calls him a 'true fan of cinema'
Minimalist, a local brand known for its premium range of watches, jewellery, sunglasses, leather goods, and perfumes designed in Dubai, has opened a new store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.
It's first store opened in Dubai's Mirdif City Centre in 2023.
The Yas Mall store stands out with its unique and luxurious design, including a VIP Room for a personalised shopping experience and a gahwa serving area to offer a touch of local hospitality.
Founder Ahmad Yousuf remarks that the store is a testament to the team's hard work, encapsulating the essence of the brand and setting a new chapter in its journey.
The decision to open the second store in Yas Mall was influenced by strong customer demand, as Abu Dhabi houses a significant portion of Minimalist’s customer base. The new store is larger, allowing ample space to showcase exclusive limited-edition pieces and the new diamond watch collection.
Visitors can expect an enhanced shopping experience with exceptional customer service and the chance to explore Minimalist’s innovative designs. A dedicated display also highlights the intricate process of transforming genuine camel leather into luxurious goods, all handmade in the UAE.
Minimalist was founded with a vision to create simple products inspired by Emirati culture and heritage, featuring intricate details like Arabic numeral dials on watches and handmade leather goods from camel leather.
