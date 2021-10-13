Video: Andy Serkis gives message to Dubai beamed on Burj Khalifa

As promotional stunts go, they don't get much bigger than director, actor and SFX pioneer Andy Serkis' image lighting up the planet's most impressive skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, with a bespoke message for Dubai. And yet on Tuesday evening, that's exactly what occurred.

At 8.10pm the filmmaker greeted UAE fans in a pre-recorded preamble to an exclusive clip from his latest directorial feature, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, beamed directly onto the 828-metre landmark.

"Marhaba Dubai" Serkis began in his speech, going on to say: "I'm very excited to share with you a sneak peek of this epic battle on the tallest building in the world."

Empire Entertainment (on behalf of Sony Pictures Release International) in partnership with Reel Cinemas and EMAAR were behind the activation, which is sure to grab attention ahead of the weekend release.