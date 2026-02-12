Valentine's Day 2026: Mister Baker unveils limited edition 'cupcake bouquet'

This Valentine's Day, should it be cake or flowers? Mister Baker ends the debate with a new product.

One of the UAE's oldest bakeries is launching a limited edition cupcake flower bouquet, ahead of this Valentine's Day, giving you gifting options for your spouse or Valentine.

Available by pre-order only between February 9 and February 15, these edible bouquets start from Dh99.

The new product range features hand-piped buttercream "petals", crafted with artisanal precision and wrapped in premium florist-style paper.

Go ahead, have your cake and eat it too.