UAE: Tickets to Backstreet Boys concert sold out in 6 hours, but there's still chance to catch the band

Just six hours after they went on sale, tickets to the Backstreet Boys' concert in Abu Dhabi were all sold out — and we're not even playing games with your heart, all the seats are really gone.
With a teaser video of the iconic '90s boy band's world tour, ticket platform Live Nation announced that passes were available around 11am on Friday.
But by 5pm, it posted another update saying all the tickets are gone.
The UAE's '90s kids are officially ready to rock their bodies because Backstreet's back (all right) with its first-ever performance at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on May 7.
Those who weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket can still have the chance to watch the band perform their greatest hits when they head for the next stops in their tour.
After the Abu Dhabi show, the Backstreet Boys are heading to Bahrain (May 9) and Saudi Arabia (May 11).
Fans can also fly to Egypt, as the DNA World Tour will be landing there on May 1. Based on the band's website, tickets to this show can still be booked.
