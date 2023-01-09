UAE: Three lunch deals to try around town

Nothing better than a pick-me-up in the middle of the day to get your taste buds tingling

By CT Desk Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 6:48 PM

Enjoy KAIZU’s all-you-can eat lunch offer

KAIZU Abu Dhabi has extended its’ all-you-can-eat lunch experience Lunch ++ to Japanese food lovers.

Available every day from now until the end of February, Lunch ++ serves up a 3-course meal featuring Miso Soup, a selection of appetizers and delectable sushi selections as well as stir fry noodles – to cater to both guests that love their sushi selections as well as those that prefer their Yakisobas.

For appetizers, diners can enjoy Salted Edamame, Takoyaki, Chicken Gyoza and Rock Shrimps. As for the main stars of the show, KAIZU offers a pick of sushi selections including the Tokyo to California, Insane Mango, Crunchy Prawn Roll and Salmon Glacier. Diners who prefer to opt out of sushi can also enjoy KAIZU’s Japanese stir fry Noodles, Yakisoba.

KAIZU is located in Abu Dhabi, Zahya Tourist Club Area, facing Sidar and their Lunch++ offer is on everyday from 1-5pm for Dh149 per person. For an additional Dh20, guests can get unlimited Ramen, Nigiries and Soft Drinks.

5-course set menu at Aamara

Newly opened fine-dining restaurant Aamara is running a limited period ‘Lunch Set Menu.’ For the cost of Dh95++, this set menu offers 5-Courses which include their Hummus, fresh za’atar pesto, onion focaccia as Amuse Bouche and Aamara finger salad, lettuce cream, pomegranate molasses in Salad. Green chili charcoal chops, garlic mayo, hummus, shoestring fries, and King oyster kushiyaki, tandoori aioli, chives, and garlic chips are part of Starters. For the Main Course, immerse yourself in the rich Palak corn, Bocconcini, beetroot pickled beetroot onion or Lamb nihari. End your set menu with some Sorbet and Dulce Pannacotta, katafi pastry, and cream cheese ice cream.

Aamara is located in VOCO Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road

Latin-American business lunch at Tamoka

Experience authentic Latin American flavors at the Almuerzito Business Lunch offer at Tamoka with a 2-course lunch, with starter selections such as cauliflower in a succulent palm dressing ‘fresco de coliflor’ and ‘atun’, tuna tacos drizzled with tomatillo dressing and sour cream. Choose from delectable mains like ‘dorado’, pan-fried mahi-mahi with fresh avocado-mango salsa or go for ‘feijoada’, earth oven slow-cooked beef cheek, complete with chorizo, bacon, and black beans. There’s always room for dessert with ‘crema quemada’, almond burnt cream and lucuma ice cream, or ‘torta de ron’, Caribbean rum cake with vanilla cream.

Opt for the 2-course lunch with 3 drinks per person option (Dh250) or enjoy a 2 course meal for Dh140 for 2 courses per person